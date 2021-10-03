Waycross events coming soon

(WAYCROSS, GA) Waycross has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waycross:

HITT Fitness in the Swamp Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 5700 Okefenokee Swamp Park Rd, Waycross, GA

Come enjoy a HIIT class or high-intensity interval training at the Okefenokee Swamp! This training technique is designed so you will give one hundred percent effort through quick, intense, bursts...

Homeschool Day at the Swamp! Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 5700 Okefenokee Swamp Park Rd, Waycross, GA

Okefenokee Swamp Park’s Homeschool Day welcomes homeschooled students of all ages to explore a world like no other, learn about the wildlife that call the swamp home, find all the clues to a...

OKEFENOKEOLOGY CLASSES Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 5700 Okefenokee Swamp Park Rd, Waycross, GA

Session 1: Swamp Creation and Indigenous Cultures of the Swamp | Oct. 5th Session 2: Swamp Flora, Fauna, and Pioneers | Oct. 12th Session 3: Iconic Wildlife and Industry in the Swamp | Oct. 19th...

Stories and S'mores Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 5653 Laura Walker Rd, Waycross, GA

Join us around the campfire for s'mores along with stories of the Okefenokee Swamp written by one of our local authors. Meet at the amphitheater by the campground. Please pre-register at the...

OSP Veteran & Military Rock and Ride Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 5700 Okefenokee Swamp Park Rd, Waycross, GA

To kick off Okefenokee Swamp Park’s first Rock & Ride we are honoring our military, veterans, and their families with a 30-minute Motorcycle ride and...

