Oxford calendar: Events coming up

(OXFORD, MS) Live events are coming to Oxford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oxford area:

Larkin Poe Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1006 Van Buren Ave, Oxford, MS 38655

Larkin Poe live at The Lyric Oxford on Friday, November 5th, 2021

Oxford QuickStart Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 102 Ed Perry Boulevard, Oxford, MS 38655

Buidling your Herbalife business brick by brick takes dedication. Spend a day pouring into yourself and others and watch your business grow.

Ole Miss BSU Main Event Worship Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 423 South 5th Street, Oxford, MS 38655

Worship for Students at the University of Mississippi and Northwest Community College.