Oxford, MS

Oxford calendar: Events coming up

Oxford News Flash
Oxford News Flash
 6 days ago

(OXFORD, MS) Live events are coming to Oxford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oxford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEaRI_0cFqe5dm00

Larkin Poe

Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1006 Van Buren Ave, Oxford, MS 38655

Larkin Poe live at The Lyric Oxford on Friday, November 5th, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Agxju_0cFqe5dm00

Oxford QuickStart

Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 102 Ed Perry Boulevard, Oxford, MS 38655

Buidling your Herbalife business brick by brick takes dedication. Spend a day pouring into yourself and others and watch your business grow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UvSO7_0cFqe5dm00

Ole Miss BSU Main Event Worship

Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 423 South 5th Street, Oxford, MS 38655

Worship for Students at the University of Mississippi and Northwest Community College.

