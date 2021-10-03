Coming soon: Oswego events

(OSWEGO, NY) Live events are lining up on the Oswego calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oswego area:

Steve Albert: Psychic Gallery Event -3 Sisters Gifts Oswego, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 116 West 2nd Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Steven will do a Gallery Group Reading at 3 Sisters Gifts in Oswego, NY.

Pre Planning a Funeral Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2656, 157 E 1st St #1, Oswego, NY

Learn how to pre plan a funeral with Donna Witbeck from New Comer Funeral Home. Held at the Oswego Tea Company. Space is limited so please RSVP.

2021 82nd Annual Fall Technology Conference Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 7060 NY-104, Oswego, NY

This conference is organized for all K-16 educators and professionals from different school disciplines, who want to find out the latest developments in technology education and network with other...

Vendor Fair Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 52 W Bridge St, Oswego, NY

Curious Kidz is hosting a Vendor Fair! We will have our parking lot area set up for shopping these wonderful vendors, weather permitting. We will have indoor shopping if we are unable to be...

1st Annual Local Cupcake Wars Oswego, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 26 East 1st Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Mix your Christmas spirit with your competitive spirit for this cupcake bake off amongst your favorite local restaurants!