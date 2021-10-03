Coming soon: Oswego events
(OSWEGO, NY) Live events are lining up on the Oswego calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Oswego area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 116 West 2nd Street, Oswego, NY 13126
Steven will do a Gallery Group Reading at 3 Sisters Gifts in Oswego, NY.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 2656, 157 E 1st St #1, Oswego, NY
Learn how to pre plan a funeral with Donna Witbeck from New Comer Funeral Home. Held at the Oswego Tea Company. Space is limited so please RSVP.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 7060 NY-104, Oswego, NY
This conference is organized for all K-16 educators and professionals from different school disciplines, who want to find out the latest developments in technology education and network with other...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Address: 52 W Bridge St, Oswego, NY
Curious Kidz is hosting a Vendor Fair! We will have our parking lot area set up for shopping these wonderful vendors, weather permitting. We will have indoor shopping if we are unable to be...
Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Address: 26 East 1st Street, Oswego, NY 13126
Mix your Christmas spirit with your competitive spirit for this cupcake bake off amongst your favorite local restaurants!
