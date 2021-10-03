Live events Norwich — what’s coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

 6 days ago

(NORWICH, CT) Norwich is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Norwich area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETeTT_0cFqdyhL00

Yantic Cemetery Civil War Tour

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 68 Lafayette Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Local historian, Vic Butsch, gives visitors a fascinating overview of Norwich's pivotal role in the Civil War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7hB9_0cFqdyhL00

Farm/Brewery to the Dinner Table

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 40 Franklin Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Taking produce from Russo Root's Farm and creating a meal pairing with Epicure Brewing Beer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JnKnZ_0cFqdyhL00

Haunted House Party

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Team Cat Events presents Haunted House Party at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT on Saturday 10.30.21!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAr3l_0cFqdyhL00

Karaoke Night

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Karaoke Night every Sunday at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ecfjq_0cFqdyhL00

Zombie Film & TV Trivia Night

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Zombie Film & TV Trivia Night at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!

Norwich Today

Norwich Today

