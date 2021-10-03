CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

Coming soon: Kerrville events

Kerrville Dispatch
Kerrville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(KERRVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Kerrville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kerrville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGRTO_0cFqdxoc00

Pistols and Pearls

Kerrville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 3785 Texas 27, Kerrville, TX 78028

Join the Republican Women of Kerr County for their annual fundraiser on Tuesday, October 26th at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FiGwP_0cFqdxoc00

Tyler Preston

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 332 Clay St, Kerrville, TX

Country recording artist Tyler Preston visits Kerrville to play a gritty acoustic all-ages show at Pint & Plow Brewing on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 6:00 PM — featuring unforgettable original...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Drkvu_0cFqdxoc00

Allen Love & Country Pride

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 3979 Bandera Hwy, Kerrville, TX

It's Sunday Funday with Allen Love & Country Pride! Put on your boots and get ready for a day of live Country, boot-scootin', great food from our Grill, and refreshing drinks from our full-liquor...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luVnW_0cFqdxoc00

Halloween Weekend II | Oct. 1-3

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2605 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX

Guys & ghouls, you won't want to miss the fang-tastic fun we have planned for you during our Halloween weekends!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WivKG_0cFqdxoc00

Wednesday Morning Bible Study

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 2031 Goat Creek Rd, Kerrville, TX

Sharon Thurman will facilitate this study using “Immerse: The Reading Bible – Poets”. This is the fifth study using Immerse, and will cover Job, Ecclesiastes, Psalms, Proverbs, Song of Songs, ...

#Live Events#Republican#Tx Country#Sun Oct 10#Tx Guys Ghouls#Immerse
Kerrville Dispatch

Kerrville Dispatch

Kerrville, TX
ABOUT

With Kerrville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

