Selma, AL

What’s up Selma: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(SELMA, AL) Selma has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Selma:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWgtp_0cFqdv3A00

43rd annual Tale Tellin' Festival

Selma, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3 Church Street, Selma, AL 36701

43 annual Tale Tellin' Festival. Fun stories and live music. Andy Irwin and "Rolling In The Hay." Plenty of space and lots of food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Lm9a_0cFqdv3A00

Selma Farmers Market

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 809 Dallas Ave, Selma, AL

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - NovemberTuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 6AM - 2PM Location: Dallas Avenue and Marina Drive, Selma, AL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W1npd_0cFqdv3A00

Esther Life Ministry Pillow Talk

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Esther Life Ministry Pillow Talk Hosted By Esther Life Ministry. Event starts at Sat Oct 02 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Selma., A place where we share an intimate space with God.We will come...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wzlSY_0cFqdv3A00

Weekly Vaccination Clinic

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1015 Medical Center Pkwy, Selma, AL

Are you vaccinated or do you know someone who hasn't been vaccinated? The Vaughan Regional Medical Center invites you to come out and help your part in our weekly vaccination clinic. Residents can...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=132P8w_0cFqdv3A00

MMI Charity Dove Shoot

Safford, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 6900 AL-5, Safford, AL

SUPPORT the CORPS! Marion Military Institute’s premier fund-raising event benefiting the Cadets is the J.C. Webb Memorial Dove Shoot and Shotgun Drawing. Avid hunters and MMI supporters gather at...

