Huber Heights calendar: Coming events

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Huber Heights is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Huber Heights:

Halloween Fright-Night Dayton, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3616 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH 45424

Come out dressed to impress and have a great experience

Movie night at The Rose Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 6800 Executive Blvd, Huber Heights, OH

Join us for our last FREE Community Summer Movie Series on Saturday, October 16 . This will be super fun starting at 5pm with a car show and food trucks. Movie will begin a dusk (approx. 8pm...

In Person Cooking Class - Meal Planning Dayton, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1010 Valley Street, Dayton, OH 45404

meal planning (60 minutes) Participants will discuss the benefits of planning meals and learn the important components to include.

Tower of Power with Lettuce Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 6800 Executive Blvd, Huber Heights, OH

See Tower of Power with Lettuce live at the Rose Music Center! Legendary Soul-Funk-R&B group Tower of Power and genre-busting six-member Funk band Lettuce will take the stage together live at Rose...