Huber Heights calendar: Coming events
(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Huber Heights is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Huber Heights:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 3616 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH 45424
Come out dressed to impress and have a great experience
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 6800 Executive Blvd, Huber Heights, OH
Join us for our last FREE Community Summer Movie Series on Saturday, October 16 . This will be super fun starting at 5pm with a car show and food trucks. Movie will begin a dusk (approx. 8pm...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Address: 1010 Valley Street, Dayton, OH 45404
meal planning (60 minutes) Participants will discuss the benefits of planning meals and learn the important components to include.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 6800 Executive Blvd, Huber Heights, OH
See Tower of Power with Lettuce live at the Rose Music Center! Legendary Soul-Funk-R&B group Tower of Power and genre-busting six-member Funk band Lettuce will take the stage together live at Rose...
Comments / 1