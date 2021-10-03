Stevens Point events coming up

(STEVENS POINT, WI) Live events are lining up on the Stevens Point calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stevens Point:

Pop-Up Show - Lynn Kirby Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1108 Main St, Stevens Point, WI

As part of the September-October Featured Show at Gallery Q in downtown Stevens Point, the Gallery is featuring one or more artists each week for a special pop-up show during which art items will...

Let's Paint at District 1 Brewing Co. Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 200 Division St N, Stevens Point, WI

Loons! The first in the Northwoods series. Tickets: https://bit.ly/3zl2QnU A blank canvas. A guided painting. A great time out. Let's Paint Events is all about getting creative, laughing, and...

Trunk or Treat at St. Paul Lutheran Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Dress in costume and come trick or treating in the St. Paul Lutheran Church & School parking lot!

The Friends of Standing Rocks Lite the Nite 5K Fun(d) Run Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 7695 Standing Rocks Rd, Stevens Point, WI

Come help the Friends of Standing Rocks Park Do More for the Rocks! Trail Run on the Pankowski Lighted Trail. Assorted Beverages, Snacks and Food will be on the Patio at the Behnke Olson Outdoor...

Container Scent Spooktakular! Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 2109 Madison St, Stevens Point, WI

Join us for this fun, 2-round game of find the scent! Each round will consist of 50 boxes! Scent numbers to be announced the morning of the event. Prize baskets will be given out for the top 3...