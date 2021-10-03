Bartlesville events coming up

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Bartlesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bartlesville:

Reformation Fest Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 801 SE Washington Blvd, Bartlesville, OK

Reformation Fest is a one day, outdoor music festival hosted by The Exchange. on October 30th at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church.

Ladies Night MASQUERADE Bingo Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 220 S Comanche Ave, Bartlesville, OK

MASQUERADE BINGO! Ladies 18 & over Saturday October 23, 2021 Booth browse 6:00pm - 7:00pm Bingo at 7:00pm - ? $20.00 for 10 games of bingo! When you win a prize you get to go "Trick or Treating...

Body Weight Blast w/ Ashley Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 600 S Johnstone Ave, Bartlesville, OK

Body Weight Blast includes 45 minutes of high intensity/interval training, combining strength and cardio followed by 15 minutes of stretch and relaxation for all fitness levels. This class is free...

2021 Memories Matter Car Show Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Event Details Date: October 23, 2021 9:00 am – 2:00 pm Categories: Events Join us for the 2021 Memories Matter Car Show benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association and other memory programs....

74051 Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

