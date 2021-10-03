CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville events coming up

 6 days ago

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Bartlesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bartlesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBygH_0cFqdqdX00

Reformation Fest

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 801 SE Washington Blvd, Bartlesville, OK

Reformation Fest is a one day, outdoor music festival hosted by The Exchange. on October 30th at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d69FF_0cFqdqdX00

Ladies Night MASQUERADE Bingo

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 220 S Comanche Ave, Bartlesville, OK

MASQUERADE BINGO! Ladies 18 & over Saturday October 23, 2021 Booth browse 6:00pm - 7:00pm Bingo at 7:00pm - ? $20.00 for 10 games of bingo! When you win a prize you get to go "Trick or Treating...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3iJL_0cFqdqdX00

Body Weight Blast w/ Ashley

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 600 S Johnstone Ave, Bartlesville, OK

Body Weight Blast includes 45 minutes of high intensity/interval training, combining strength and cardio followed by 15 minutes of stretch and relaxation for all fitness levels. This class is free...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r2Gwl_0cFqdqdX00

2021 Memories Matter Car Show

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Event Details Date: October 23, 2021 9:00 am – 2:00 pm Categories: Events Join us for the 2021 Memories Matter Car Show benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association and other memory programs....

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1slnGW_0cFqdqdX00

74051

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 74051? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

#Fitness#Music Festival#Live Events#Theaters#Sun Oct 10#The Exchange#Ladies 18
Bartlesville, OK
ABOUT

With Bartlesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

