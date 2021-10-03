Coming soon: Palestine events

(PALESTINE, TX) Palestine has a full slate of live events coming up.

V Football @ Westwood Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1820 Panther Blvd, Palestine, TX

What V Football @ Westwood When 10/29/2021, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Finding Peace Retreat Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

The Finding Peace Retreat is a 4-day, intensive, experiential training based on the Amazon Best-Selling Book, Finding Peace.

Heritage Celebration Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

A celebration, almost as old as the State of Texas! One hundred and seventy-five years ago, the newly formed Anderson County was in need of a county seat. With no established community fulfilling...

Hot Pepper Festival Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Can you handle the heat of Palestine’s Hot Pepper Festival? Spice things up with the hot pepper eating contest, and enjoy lots of vendors, food and drinks, music, and entertainment. The Palestine...

Business for Bowling Networking League Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1551 E Palestine Ave, Palestine, TX

Bowling for Business, a Networking League! 12 weeks of exciting bowling action and networking. Teams are comprised of 3 bowlers plus 1 sub. Team Shirt Contest! *all participants must be employed...