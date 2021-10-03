Hazleton events calendar

(HAZLETON, PA) Live events are coming to Hazleton.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hazleton:

Unearthed Paranormal Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 55 N Church St, Hazleton, PA

Unearthed Paranormal investigators of NEPA will be at the main library Thurs, Oct. 14th at 6:00pm presenting in the library's community room (Please use Green St. entrance). Topics of discussion...

Burn the Jukebox Hazleton, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 700 N Wyoming St, Hazleton, PA 18201

Burn the Jukebox is a band of 13 and 14-year-olds who love making music!

McAdoo Fire Company-Double Elimination McAdoo, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 34 N Kennedy Dr, McAdoo, PA

Come out to the McAdoo Fire company for a fun day of Cornhole! Double Elimination Tournament There will be a division for all skill levels: 3 Divisions (backyard/social/competitive) 4 rounds for...

BTJ @ the Wiltsie Center Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3 W 9th St, Hazleton, PA

See Burn the Jukebox live Saturday, October 9th at the Wiltsie Center, presented by Campfire Marshmallows! Music starts at 7:00pm! Join us for an amazing night full of music! You may also like the...

HRTS Cover-Up Cruise - Trunk or Treat West Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2 Weis Ln, West Hazleton, PA

Join the Hazleton Rapid Transit System for our annual Cover-Up Cruise, the final show of the season, Trunk or Treat style! Take this opportunity to decorate your trunk for Halloween, dress up in...