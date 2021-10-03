CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Hazleton events calendar

 6 days ago

(HAZLETON, PA) Live events are coming to Hazleton.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hazleton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABVq9_0cFqdnEa00

Unearthed Paranormal

Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 55 N Church St, Hazleton, PA

Unearthed Paranormal investigators of NEPA will be at the main library Thurs, Oct. 14th at 6:00pm presenting in the library's community room (Please use Green St. entrance). Topics of discussion...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cr4t5_0cFqdnEa00

Burn the Jukebox

Hazleton, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 700 N Wyoming St, Hazleton, PA 18201

Burn the Jukebox is a band of 13 and 14-year-olds who love making music!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0YNA_0cFqdnEa00

McAdoo Fire Company-Double Elimination

McAdoo, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 34 N Kennedy Dr, McAdoo, PA

Come out to the McAdoo Fire company for a fun day of Cornhole! Double Elimination Tournament There will be a division for all skill levels: 3 Divisions (backyard/social/competitive) 4 rounds for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mogyx_0cFqdnEa00

BTJ @ the Wiltsie Center

Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3 W 9th St, Hazleton, PA

See Burn the Jukebox live Saturday, October 9th at the Wiltsie Center, presented by Campfire Marshmallows! Music starts at 7:00pm! Join us for an amazing night full of music! You may also like the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NysvZ_0cFqdnEa00

HRTS Cover-Up Cruise - Trunk or Treat

West Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2 Weis Ln, West Hazleton, PA

Join the Hazleton Rapid Transit System for our annual Cover-Up Cruise, the final show of the season, Trunk or Treat style! Take this opportunity to decorate your trunk for Halloween, dress up in...

Hazleton Digest

Hazleton Digest

Hazleton, PA
ABOUT

With Hazleton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

