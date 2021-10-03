CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

Events on the Atlantic City calendar

Atlantic City Daily
Atlantic City Daily
 6 days ago

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Live events are lining up on the Atlantic City calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atlantic City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eBLOI_0cFqdmLr00

AtlantiCare Career Event-Nursing & Nursing Support

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1925 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Do you believe in providing excellent patient care?  Then you belong at AtlantiCare!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDRap_0cFqdmLr00

Uncle Sam's SUMMER SING-A-LONG! in Atlantic City on July 4th 2022

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 03:15 PM

Address: The Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Uncle Sam’s Summer Sing-A-Long comes to Atlantic City's Boardwalk Showroom Monday July 4th 2022 @ 5pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IS05K_0cFqdmLr00

Hybrid Wrestling presents "Aces Low"

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Hybrid Wrestling returns to AC on Friday, October 8th at 8pm as part of GCW Fight Club Weekend!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34b9hk_0cFqdmLr00

SANTA's Sing-A-Long Direct from New York Rockefeller Center comes to AC

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 03:15 PM

Address: The Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

The whole family can be part of the Christmas spirit with songs and pictures of Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus too at Santa’s Sing-A-Long!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A8HIz_0cFqdmLr00

LEGENDS & LAUGHTER Impressions & Comedy Jimmy Mazz comes to AC Summer 2022

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:50 PM

Address: The Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Las Vegas & Atlantic City's HIT Tribute Show LEGENDS & LAUGHTER Starring Jimmy Mazz

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic City, NJ
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlantic#Santa Claus#Las Vegas#Atlanticare#Boardwalk Showroom#Ac#Gcw Fight Club Weekend#Sun Jul 07
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Atlantic City Daily

Atlantic City Daily

Atlantic City, NJ
98
Followers
287
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Atlantic City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy