Events on the Atlantic City calendar

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Live events are lining up on the Atlantic City calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atlantic City:

AtlantiCare Career Event-Nursing & Nursing Support Atlantic City, NJ

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1925 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Do you believe in providing excellent patient care? Then you belong at AtlantiCare!

Uncle Sam's SUMMER SING-A-LONG! in Atlantic City on July 4th 2022 Atlantic City, NJ

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 03:15 PM

Address: The Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Uncle Sam’s Summer Sing-A-Long comes to Atlantic City's Boardwalk Showroom Monday July 4th 2022 @ 5pm

Hybrid Wrestling presents "Aces Low" Atlantic City, NJ

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Hybrid Wrestling returns to AC on Friday, October 8th at 8pm as part of GCW Fight Club Weekend!

SANTA's Sing-A-Long Direct from New York Rockefeller Center comes to AC Atlantic City, NJ

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 03:15 PM

Address: The Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

The whole family can be part of the Christmas spirit with songs and pictures of Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus too at Santa’s Sing-A-Long!

LEGENDS & LAUGHTER Impressions & Comedy Jimmy Mazz comes to AC Summer 2022 Atlantic City, NJ

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:50 PM

Address: The Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Las Vegas & Atlantic City's HIT Tribute Show LEGENDS & LAUGHTER Starring Jimmy Mazz