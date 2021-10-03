CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Events on the Moses Lake calendar

Moses Lake News Alert
Moses Lake News Alert
 6 days ago

(MOSES LAKE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Moses Lake calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moses Lake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZHfm_0cFqdlT800

ML Youth Dynamics Auction-Miles of Miracles 25th Anniversary

Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 3953 Airway Dr NE, Moses Lake, WA

Join us for a fun filled night as we celebrate 25 years in Moses Lake with this amazing ministry to students! We will have a silent auction and live auction at the event to help raise funds for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CIhc3_0cFqdlT800

Mountain Mover

Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2227 W Peninsula Dr, Moses Lake, WA

We are honored and so excited for our Girl’s and Women’s “She Is… Mountain Mover” Conference. Our guests will be Havilah Cunnington and Yvonne Munoz. These women are dynamic speakers who encourage...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gJga_0cFqdlT800

Moses Lake Farmers Market

Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: Dogwood St, Moses Lake, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PM Location: 401 West 4th Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117FDE_0cFqdlT800

Whiskey and Wiretaps: The Northwest's Rumrunning King, a Humanities WA Speakers Bureau Program

Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 401 S Balsam St, Moses Lake, WA

Time: 6:00 pm Location: Civic Center Auditorium, 401 S. Balsam Cost: Free! On Thanksgiving Day, 1925, Roy Olmstead was trapped by federal prohibition agents and their Tommy guns on a lonely Puget...

After Hours at the Museum

Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 401 S Balsam St, Moses Lake, WA

Join us after hours at the Museum. On select days throughout the year we will be keeping our doors open a little later than usual to provide you a chance to get your taste of arts and culture in...

