Russellville events calendar

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Russellville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Russellville:

Oklahoma Baptist Bison Football Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1202 N El Paso Ave, Russellville, AR

72811 Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Amazing Halloween Race Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2606 W Main St, Russellville, AR

It time for our 3rd annual Amazing Halloween Race. Get your team together to race around town solving riddles and completing challenges. Pre-registration is required. The last day to sign up is...

Young Adult Fellowship and Prayer Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Join us for our new gathering on Monday nights at 7 pm at All Saints' Episcopal Church in our parlor/Shoemaker Hall for fellowship. This last year has been a lot on everyone and we'd like to...

2021 Blessing of the Animals Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Join us for our annual blessing of the animals, a time where we can pray as a community over our cats, dogs, hamsters, horses, goats, or any other animals we are blessed to own. We will bless our...