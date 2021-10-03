CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Russellville, AR

Russellville events calendar

Russellville News Flash
Russellville News Flash
 6 days ago

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Russellville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Russellville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNtT6_0cFqdkaP00

Oklahoma Baptist Bison Football

Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1202 N El Paso Ave, Russellville, AR

Get the best prices on Oklahoma Baptist Bison Football tickets at ScoreBig.com.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQQbL_0cFqdkaP00

72811

Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 72811? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L6bcF_0cFqdkaP00

Amazing Halloween Race

Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2606 W Main St, Russellville, AR

It time for our 3rd annual Amazing Halloween Race. Get your team together to race around town solving riddles and completing challenges. Pre-registration is required. The last day to sign up is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XUFs0_0cFqdkaP00

Young Adult Fellowship and Prayer

Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Join us for our new gathering on Monday nights at 7 pm at All Saints' Episcopal Church in our parlor/Shoemaker Hall for fellowship. This last year has been a lot on everyone and we'd like to...

Learn More

2021 Blessing of the Animals

Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Join us for our annual blessing of the animals, a time where we can pray as a community over our cats, dogs, hamsters, horses, goats, or any other animals we are blessed to own. We will bless our...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, AR
City
Russellville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Russellville, AR
Government
State
Oklahoma State
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Horse#Halloween#Ar
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Russellville News Flash

Russellville News Flash

Russellville, AR
124
Followers
284
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Russellville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy