Rio Grande City, TX

What’s up Rio Grande City: Local events calendar

Rio Grande City News Watch
 6 days ago

(RIO GRANDE CITY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Rio Grande City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rio Grande City:

78536

Rio Grande City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 78536? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

3 Nights Of Fright

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 801 Bryan Rd ste 174, Mission, TX

Join Us at 5x5 Brewing Co., as we celebrate 3 Nights Of Fright. We will have Live bands, Food Trucks, Daily Contests, Great Beers and a Haunted House. Friday 10/29 Best Jack O Lantern Contest...

Annual GMCC Member Awards Gala: A Night in Morocco

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 N Shary Rd, Mission, TX

Get ready for the Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Gala! Prepare for a Night in Morocco on October 21, 2021, at the Mission Event Center. Stay tuned for details and sponsorship...

Spiders of the Night

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2800 S Bentsen Palm Dr, Mission, TX

Join Bentsen-RGV State Park rangers and guest speaker and Texas Master Naturalist, Joseph Connors, for an exploration of spiders this Arachtober. Learn to sniff out spiders using a flashlight. Use...

Fishing for Beginners

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2800 S Bentsen Palm Dr, Mission, TX

Have you ever wanted to try fishing, but just don’t have the skills or experience? Whether you’re a child or an adult, beginning anglers will enjoy this fun, hands-on, instructor-led training...

