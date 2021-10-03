What’s up Gaffney: Local events calendar

(GAFFNEY, SC) Gaffney has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gaffney:

Are you FALL-o-ween Jesus? Gaffney, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 501 Buck Shoals Rd, Gaffney, SC

Fall-o-ween Jesus Festival!!!! Pumpkins, games, chili, and more !!!! more information coming !!!!

A Clinician’s Beginner Guide to Incorporating Yoga in Session Spartanburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 138 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307

Participants will come away with a strong introduction to trauma informed yoga care, an introduction into the chakra system and more.

1st Annual Gotham Powersports Grand Opening Biker Bash Blacksburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 105 Stony Point Rd, Blacksburg, SC

Join us for our 1st annual Gotham Powersports grand opening biker bash October 9th 2021. Live band featuring SKYNDEEP performing from 1-4pm on the center stage. Reds Watering Hole will be on site...

October Concert in the Park Gaffney, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 102 Railroad Ave, Gaffney, SC

Grab a blanket and chair, and join us in Jolly Park for the last concert in the City of Gaffney's free concert series! Trevor Hewitt is a … More

Chesnee Varsity Football @ Blacksburg Blacksburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 W Ramseur Dr, Blacksburg, SC

The Blacksburg (SC) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Chesnee (SC) on Friday, October 22 @ 7:30p.