Wenatchee, WA

Coming soon: Wenatchee events

 6 days ago

(WENATCHEE, WA) Live events are coming to Wenatchee.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wenatchee area:

Learn to Make Delicious Desserts with BlueStar Espresso by Café Columbia

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:15 PM

Address: 7 N Worthen St, Wenatchee, WA 98801

Learn to Make Delicious Desserts with BlueStar Espresso by Café Columbia

Kids Day

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 PM

FREE Admission for all!! FREE kids t-shirts to the first 400 kids. Activities on the concourse and WILD scrimmage!!

Eddie Bromiley Memorial Benefit Concert Featuring Aaron Crawford

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 09:30 PM

Address: 121 North Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801

All proceeds from this event will go towards the Eddie Bromiley Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 3 N Worthen St, Wenatchee, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PM Location: Pybus Public Market - 7 North Worthen, Wenatchee, WA

Building A New Arts Alliance

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3 North Worthen Street, Wenatchee, WA 98801

THE ARTS NEED YOU! Please join us for one of three focus groups in October to help shape a future for the Arts in North Central Washington.

ABOUT

With Wenatchee Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

