Manitowoc events coming up

(MANITOWOC, WI) Manitowoc is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manitowoc:

Windigo Fest Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 4921 Expo Dr, Manitowoc, WI

October 1st, 2nd, 3rd 2021 At the Expo Center in Manitowoc, Wisconsin – times will be updated once known Windigo Fest is a celebration of all things Halloween! Join us every year on the first full...

Troop 766 Campout on the USS Cobia 12/4–12/5 Manitowoc, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 75 Maritime Drive, Manitowoc, WI 54220

Our special December "campout" will be on the USS Cobia. This Eventbrite registration is for Troop 766 scouts and adults only.

Art Slam Exhibit Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 610 N 8th St, Manitowoc, WI

ART SLAM EXHIBIT September 17-October 17, 2021 Exhibit hours are Tuesdays through Fridays 10-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays 11-4 p.m. This exhibition features the work of artists crated during...

Manitowoc Farmers Market Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 707 Quay St, Manitowoc, WI

The Manitowoc Farmers Market, presented by BayCare Clinic, is poised for another exciting year. 55+ vendors participate throughout the season featuring produce and processed foods, prepared foods...

Crossroads 5 Year Anniversary Celebration Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2555 S 44th St, Manitowoc, WI

Come and join us in celebrating 5 years of God's faithfulness in Manitowoc! We will have two special services at 9am and 10:45am (Crossroads Kids is available at the 10:45am service for birth...