Hinesville events coming soon

Hinesville Updates
 6 days ago

(HINESVILLE, GA) Live events are coming to Hinesville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hinesville area:

2021 Freedom Fund Banquet and Awards Gala

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Liberty County NAACP Freedom Fund Celebration “Forward Together” - Keynote Speaker: Dr. Amir Jamal Touré.

AWANA Clubs at First Baptist Church Hinesville

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 220 Memorial Dr, Hinesville, GA

Join us on Sunday evenings for AWANA! What is AWANA? AWANA is a club designed to reach children for Christ using a blend of Bible teaching, Scripture memorization, and tons of fun activities...

@Hinesville Food Truck Fest.

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 208 E Court St, Hinesville, GA

@Hinesville Food Truck Fest. is on Facebook. To connect with @Hinesville Food Truck Fest., join Facebook today.

Bob Ross Oil Painting Class - 2 Day

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 102 S Commerce St, Hinesville, GA

Join artist Nancy Miller Melchor, a Bob Ross Certified Instructor, as she teaches a new painting using Bob Ross painting techniques. Painting class October 2 and 3 $35. Finished in one sitting...

DIVERSITY COVID-19 VACCINES

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Diversity COVID-19 vaccines will be held at Pleasant Grove African Methodist Episcopal Church. For more information call the church office at 912-368-3266.

ABOUT

With Hinesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

