Live events Somerset — what’s coming up

(SOMERSET, KY) Live events are lining up on the Somerset calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Somerset area:

City Council Meeting Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Somerset City Council meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month in Energy Center Council Chambers, 306 E. Mt. Vernon St., Somerset. Everyone...



Race To Feed Kids 5K Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 500 W O. Newell Dr, Somerset, KY

Race to Feed the Kids 5K on the Runway – Lake Cumberland Regional Airport, 500 W. O. Newell Rd., Somerset, KY, 2pm. Join us at the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport on Sunday, October 24 at 2 pm...

Dream Catcher Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Join us here at Creative Corner as we learn how to create a basic Dream Catcher accented with fall florals. Step by step instruction and all supplies provided. The cost of the class is $30...

2021-2022 Campaign Kick-Off Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2292 US-27 #300, Somerset, KY

Join us at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon for our annual Campaign Kick-Off!

Moonlight Masquerade Charity Gala Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 517 E Racetrack Rd, Somerset, KY

