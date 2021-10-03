CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Cedar City calendar: Events coming up

Cedar City Times
Cedar City Times
 6 days ago

(CEDAR CITY, UT) Live events are coming to Cedar City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cedar City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QtBv6_0cFqddPK00

IV Therapy

Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 757 West 800 South, Cedar City, UT 84720

This weeklong class will be held in the evenings at the main campus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4Png_0cFqddPK00

Pit Crew Team Performance Business Training

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 757 W 800 S, Cedar City, UT

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY: Any high school or adult student, who declares a technical training objective, and can benefit from training, is eligible to enroll in a course or courses. A high school diploma...

Customer Retention Magic

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 757 W 800 S, Cedar City, UT

This two-day class will be Wednesday evenings. About this Event "In a world of ever-changing algorithms, an effective Customer Relationship Management (CRM) strategy can set your business apart...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wo8dy_0cFqddPK00

Pickleball

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 351 W University Blvd, Cedar City, UT

Join us and learn the rules of pickleball in this fun class. About this Event Pickleball Learn why pickleball is a popular recreational activity for all ages. Class members are not required to be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22auUP_0cFqddPK00

UROHC Overdose Public Safety /Public Health Summit

Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 351 West University Boulevard, Cedar City, UT 84720

The UROHC Public Safety/Health Summit will bring together law enforcement, first responders, and public health professionals to discuss OUD.

Cedar City Times

Cedar City Times

