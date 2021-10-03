Walla Walla events calendar

(WALLA WALLA, WA) Walla Walla is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Walla Walla area:

Dungeons & Dragons Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 238 E Alder St, Walla Walla, WA

Dungeons & Dragons Begin your Dungeons & Dragons journey at the Walla Walla Public Library! Date:

RSVP for Reunion Weekend 2022 Walla Walla, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 345 Boyer Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Celebration of the Classes of 1982, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1997, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2012

The Revolutionists Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 345 Boyer Ave, Walla Walla, WA

Tickets online at whitman.universitytickets.com Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Playwright...

Qi Gong in the Park with Roberto Masferrer Walla Walla, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 700 W. Cherry St., Walla Walla, WA 99362

Qi Gong - a form of moving meditation that improves balance, circulation, cognition, compassion, and an overall sense of well-being.

Downtown Farmers Market — Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 106 W Main St, Walla Walla, WA

Join us for the Downtown Farmers Market. You'll find fresh cut flowers, flower baskets, beautifully crafted artisan items, and of course local produce. Interested in being a vendor at the Downtown...