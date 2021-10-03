CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth City, NC

Events on the Elizabeth City calendar

Elizabeth City Post
Elizabeth City Post
 6 days ago

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Live events are lining up on the Elizabeth City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elizabeth City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7oGs_0cFqdbds00

Fall Fest

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2224 Peartree Rd, Elizabeth City, NC

Our whole community is invited to join us for a free family-friendly Fall Fest!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpTQL_0cFqdbds00

Harvey

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1208 N Road St, Elizabeth City, NC

Harvey By Mary Chase Harvey is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York. Elwood P. Dowd insists on including his friend Harvey in all of his sister Veta’s...

Learn More

Personal Protective Equipment, Etc.

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 1209 McPherson Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Earn 3.5 hours commercial credit in the categories of: A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O and T Also earn 3.5 private applicator "X" credits

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EA5m2_0cFqdbds00

Alice, An Operatic Wonderland

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 12:00 PM

Address: 516 E Main St, Elizabeth City, NC

Join MUSIC off MAIN for the exciting new opera ALICE, a nonsensical, heartwarming, coming of age, operatic adventure!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SP6up_0cFqdbds00

Preschool Class 3, 4, and 5 year old (with a Adult)

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Address: 100 E Colonial Ave, Elizabeth City, NC

Preschool Class 3, 4, and 5 year old (with a Adult) at Pasquotank County Library, South Mills, United States on Tue Oct 05 2021 at 10:00 am to 10:45 am

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Mills, NC
City
Elizabeth City, NC
State
New York State
Elizabeth City, NC
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Nc Harvey#Thu Nov 11#Nc Join Music Off#Alice#Nc Preschool Class 3
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Elizabeth City Post

Elizabeth City Post

Elizabeth City, NC
197
Followers
268
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elizabeth City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy