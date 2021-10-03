Events on the Elizabeth City calendar

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Live events are lining up on the Elizabeth City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elizabeth City:

Fall Fest Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2224 Peartree Rd, Elizabeth City, NC

Our whole community is invited to join us for a free family-friendly Fall Fest!

Harvey Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1208 N Road St, Elizabeth City, NC

Harvey By Mary Chase Harvey is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York. Elwood P. Dowd insists on including his friend Harvey in all of his sister Veta’s...

Personal Protective Equipment, Etc. Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 1209 McPherson Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Earn 3.5 hours commercial credit in the categories of: A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O and T Also earn 3.5 private applicator "X" credits

Alice, An Operatic Wonderland Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 12:00 PM

Address: 516 E Main St, Elizabeth City, NC

Join MUSIC off MAIN for the exciting new opera ALICE, a nonsensical, heartwarming, coming of age, operatic adventure!

Preschool Class 3, 4, and 5 year old (with a Adult) Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Address: 100 E Colonial Ave, Elizabeth City, NC

Preschool Class 3, 4, and 5 year old (with a Adult) at Pasquotank County Library, South Mills, United States on Tue Oct 05 2021 at 10:00 am to 10:45 am