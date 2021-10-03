CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Live events on the horizon in Port Huron

Port Huron Bulletin
Port Huron Bulletin
 6 days ago

(PORT HURON, MI) Port Huron is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Port Huron:

Full Gospel Church of God Annual Trunk or Treat

Port Huron, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Come join us for our annual trunk or treat. We will have games, prizes, cider, hot chocolate and candy.

Rocky Horror Show LIVE

Port Huron, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 701 McMorran Blvd, Port Huron, MI

Fasten your garter belt for the time-warping, genderbending cult classic Rocky Horror Show LIVE! Watch and participate in this interactive production of Richard O'Brien's rock'n'roll musical...

TGMI Port Huron Social Club

Port Huron, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 800 Harker St, Port Huron, MI

Port Huron Transgender Social Club will be meeting on Saturday October 9th 1:00 at Freighters 800 Harker St, Port Huron. We are going to try to do this again. Let me know if you plan to attend. So...

Vantage Point Farmers Market

Port Huron, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 51 Water St, Port Huron, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours: Opening day in May 8, 2021Saturdays, 8:00am - 2:00pmLocation:51 Water Street, Port Huron, MI

Discovery City: A Local Adventure

Port Huron, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1115 6th St, Port Huron, MI

Discovery City: A Local Adventure for Kids!Have an unforgettable local adventure at Discovery City, now at Port Huron Museums! Join Edison the dog to dive into hands-on fun with Port Huron\'s past...

