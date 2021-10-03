Sandusky events coming soon

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(SANDUSKY, OH) Live events are lining up on the Sandusky calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sandusky:

ADULT PROM

Sandusky, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 08:30 PM

Address: 1058 Cleveland Road West, Sandusky, OH 44870

SANDUSKY PRESENTS A NIGHT TO REMEMBER ! WE BRING TO YOU THE FIRST ANUAL ADULT PROM

Faith, Family & Freedom Summit

Sandusky, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 7000 Kalahari Drive, Route 250, Sandusky, OH 44870

Faith, Family, & Freedom Summit Hosted by America First-Ohio Founders, Steve and Hallie Lippert

Mad River Trunk or Treat

Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 5316 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH

Bring the kids for TRICK OR TREAT in-store & the parking lot! OR come set up, pass out candy out of your trunk or saddlebags - cars & bikes welcome!

2021 Battle of Lake Erie Axe Throwing Tournament

Sandusky, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 127 East Market Street, Sandusky, OH 44870

This is an axe throwing tournament in Sandusky, Ohio. Four age groups with over $4,800 in prizes, including 2022 Cedar Point annual passes.

Frightober Weekends

Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2 E Shoreway Dr, Sandusky, OH

“Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and caldron bubble” at Sandusky/Bayshore...it's FRIGHTOBER! Make ready your costumes and prepare for a ghoulishly fun weekend that includes...

