Shawnee events coming soon

(SHAWNEE, OK) Shawnee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shawnee area:

Karaoke Night at Lucky 7's Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:45 PM

Address: 41207 Hardesty Rd, Shawnee, OK

Open Cultural Sewing Class Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1899 S Gordon Cooper Dr, Shawnee, OK

Have an ongoing sewing or beading project that you need help on? Attend our Open Sewing Classes. Cultural Activities Coordinator, Leslie Deer, will be on hand to offer her assistance! Classes are...

Jason Filmore Tournament Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1901 S Gordon Cooper Dr, Shawnee, OK

We'll be closed in the morning for the tournament, please call ahead when play opens about 3 p.m. to ensure we have tee times available.

Girls Night Out The Show at The Ritz Theater (Shawnee, OK) Shawnee, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:30 PM

Address: 10 West Main Street, Shawnee, OK 74801

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Shawnee ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

FireFighters Scramble Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1901 S Gordon Cooper Dr, Shawnee, OK

Please call in for morning tee times, course will be closed in the afternoon for the firefighters scramble.