Gillette, WY

Coming soon: Gillette events

(GILLETTE, WY) Gillette is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gillette area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00OG30_0cFqdWB700

Trunk or Treat!

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3251 S 4-J Rd, Gillette, WY

Trunk or Treat! at Gillette College Technical Education Center, 3251 South 4-J Rd, Gillette, WY 82718, Gillette, United States on Wed Oct 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15n4r7_0cFqdWB700

Holiday Bazaar

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1635 Reata Dr, Gillette, WY

Join Fur Kids Foundation for a fun day of fabulous holiday shopping and socializing to help keep pets healthy in Campbell County, Wyoming! The Holiday Bazaar takes place October 30 from 9 am-3 pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tiIQX_0cFqdWB700

PREPARE, RESPOND, REACT, SURVIVE – Gillette, WY

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1908 Cliff Davis Dr, Gillette, WY

This course was designed to prepare church security staff and congregations for the worst case scenario. Active shooter events and mass shootings are on the rise. Are YOU prepared? Is your church...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31VGqC_0cFqdWB700

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Gillette, WY 82716

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More

Treat Street 2021

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1635 Reata Dr, Gillette, WY

Annual Treat Street Event Cam-plex Energy Hall If you would like to sponsor Treat Street please call 307-682-9306, ext. 4, or email digital@gillett wbr span enewsrecord.com

Learn More

Comments / 0

