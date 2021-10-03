Live events on the horizon in Burlington
(BURLINGTON, VT) Live events are lining up on the Burlington calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Burlington area:
Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 01:30 PM
Address: 111 Colchester Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401
Please note the format change. All lectures will be completed virtually with a four hour SIM to be completed in the week following class.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 79 Lakeview Terrace, Burlington, VT 05401
Spend a day outside making ferments using beautiful fall vegetables, roots and fruits!
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 188 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401
Join us for a fresh edition of Dead Set Tuesday, presented by Fiddlehead Brewing!!
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 126 College Street, ## 40, Burlington, VT 05401
A free comedy open mic at Deli 126 every Monday at 6:00
Comments / 0