Ceres, CA

Coming soon: Ceres events

Ceres Voice
 6 days ago

(CERES, CA) Ceres has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ceres:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15iNuH_0cFqdUPf00

209BEATDOWN XIII

Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:30 PM

Address: 1150 9th Street, Modesto, CA 95354

JR Entertainment Presents "209 BEATDOWN XII" Extreme Cage Fighting, Saturday Oct 2, 2021 at the Modesto Centre Plaza Live MMA Cage Fights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhjjQ_0cFqdUPf00

Hazardous Agricultural Materials (HAM) : October 28th

Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1201 L Street, Modesto, CA 95354

Targeted audience: Everyone operating a class C vehicle carrying hazardous material must be trained according to the requirements set forth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEPev_0cFqdUPf00

Mens Group

Ceres, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 2701 4th St, Ceres, CA

Whether you are single or married, divorced or widowed, 18 or 80–the Men’s Ministry in Ceres will help you get the wisdom and tools you need to fight the good fight. The mission of Big Valley...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUn05_0cFqdUPf00

Relay For Life of Greater Stanislaus County

Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 601 Neece Drive, Modesto, CA 95351

Join our big celebration where we'll honor those whose lives have been touched by cancer. Enjoy food, games, music and moving ceremonies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUq48_0cFqdUPf00

Power panel 365 Pop shop community event Power Fest.

Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1737 John Street, Modesto, CA 95351

This community event will help bring the community together and help support small businesses.

