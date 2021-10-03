Events on the Wheeling calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(WHEELING, WV) Wheeling has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wheeling:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3taCOO_0cFqdTWw00

triadelphia, wv

Triadelphia, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in triadelphia_wv? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cwXMG_0cFqdTWw00

Youth Tryout Tune-up Clinic

Triadelphia, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 225 McCormick Way, Triadelphia, WV

Youth Tune Up Clinic - Sunday, October 24, 2021 Open to girls grades 4-8 1:00 - 3:00 PM Cost: $20 @ The Highland Sports Complex, Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV No club affiliation necessary Tune up...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089sOh_0cFqdTWw00

Horses for Heroes Bike Run and Fundraiser

Triadelphia, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 127 Fort Henry Rd, Triadelphia, WV

Join us on October 16th for the Horses for Heroes Bike Run and Fundraiser! The fundraiser is benefiting the DLR Mustang Ranch, Where Veterans & Wild Mustangs Meet. • Registration starts at 9 a.m...

Highlands Sports Spooktacular

Triadelphia, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 225 McCormick Way, Triadelphia, WV

Special Event Highlands Sports Spooktacular Join us Thursday, October 21 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Highlands Sports Complex for our Highlands Sports Spooktacular! Tickets are $5.00 in advance and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjgmF_0cFqdTWw00

Desire Rome - Greece Cruise

Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 47 Washington Ave #238, Wheeling, WV

Join strong World strong Exotic strong Travel on an adventure rich in history and culture. Starting on Day 1 in Rome, Italy we will set sail on an enchanting cruise. On Day 2 we will stop in...

Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling, WV
ABOUT

With Wheeling News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

