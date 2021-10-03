Events on the Wheeling calendar
(WHEELING, WV) Wheeling has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wheeling:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 225 McCormick Way, Triadelphia, WV
Youth Tune Up Clinic - Sunday, October 24, 2021 Open to girls grades 4-8 1:00 - 3:00 PM Cost: $20 @ The Highland Sports Complex, Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV No club affiliation necessary Tune up...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 127 Fort Henry Rd, Triadelphia, WV
Join us on October 16th for the Horses for Heroes Bike Run and Fundraiser! The fundraiser is benefiting the DLR Mustang Ranch, Where Veterans & Wild Mustangs Meet. • Registration starts at 9 a.m...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 225 McCormick Way, Triadelphia, WV
Special Event Highlands Sports Spooktacular Join us Thursday, October 21 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Highlands Sports Complex for our Highlands Sports Spooktacular! Tickets are $5.00 in advance and...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 47 Washington Ave #238, Wheeling, WV
Join strong World strong Exotic strong Travel on an adventure rich in history and culture. Starting on Day 1 in Rome, Italy we will set sail on an enchanting cruise. On Day 2 we will stop in...
