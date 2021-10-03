CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

Hobbs calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(HOBBS, NM) Hobbs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hobbs:

Josh Ward Feat: TBA

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3000 W Marland Blvd, Hobbs, NM

Josh Ward comes to Hobbs, NM with special guest Huser Brother Band! A show you DONT want to miss!! Tickets available here!!

Bob Jackson

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 5300 Jack Gomez Blvd, Hobbs, NM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Bob Jackson, hosted by Hobbs High School in Hobbs NM. Starting Thursday, October 7th.

The Market at Salty Frog

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1510 N Dal Paso St, Hobbs, NM

The Market at Salty Frog is on Facebook. To connect with The Market at Salty Frog, join Facebook today.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Hobbs, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Hobbs, MN 88240

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

US ARMY welcome and Ribbon Cutting

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

We want to invite the public to stop by the Hobbs Chamber of Commerce (corner of Snyder and Marland Blvd) to say hello to the US Army Recruiters You may also like the following events from Hobbs...

ABOUT

With Hobbs Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

