Events on the Paso Robles calendar

(PASO ROBLES, CA) Live events are lining up on the Paso Robles calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paso Robles:

A Day To Remember Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

2021 Paderewski Festival Youth Piano Competition Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: TBD, TBD, CA 93446

The Paderewski Festival Youth Competition. The contest is open to piano students competing in two groups: Juniors and Seniors.

"The Bride & Frank" Date night Painting Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1803 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Paint and Sip at Paso Market Walk :"The Bride & Frank"

The Tens @ Cal Coast Beer Co Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 1346 Railroad Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

The Tens perform at Cal Coast Beer for the 2nd time. This is The Tens' 434th show.

Zoo to You Presentation- Heartland Charter School Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Address: 2445 Adobe Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

PLEASE READ THE DETAILS OF THIS FIELD TRIP CAREFULLY. EACH FIELD TRIP HAS UNIQUE GUIDELINES FOR AGES, NUMBER OF CHAPERONES, ETC. NO REFUNDS!