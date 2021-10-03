CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pekin, IL

Live events Pekin — what’s coming up

Pekin Voice
Pekin Voice
 6 days ago

(PEKIN, IL) Pekin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pekin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZoHt_0cFqdQsl00

Church Wiener Roast

Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 13895 First St, Pekin, IL

Following Sunday service. Bring a lawn chair, and a side to share with everyone.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g4lSz_0cFqdQsl00

Pekin Public Library - Sign and Sing Story Time

Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Address: 301 S 4th St, Pekin, IL

Communication Junction is excited to be at the Pekin Public Library for a 30-minute Sign and Sing Story Time all about the Fall We will be singing and signing all about the important people in our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6aaC_0cFqdQsl00

Church In The Park

Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1701 Court St, Pekin, IL

We will hold our church service in the park. This is a great opportunity to invite people to join us. We will need help with setting up. Please see Pastor Barry or Janice if you can help. Please...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gi9od_0cFqdQsl00

Indoor Trunk or Treat

Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1011 Veerman St, Pekin, IL

Indoor trunk or treat. Come for an amazing good time. Rain, shine, or zombie apocalypse.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZpBZ_0cFqdQsl00

Halloween Extravaganza

Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2720 S 14th St, Pekin, IL

IT'S BACK! We're so excited that we're able to host our Halloween Extravaganza! To make up for last year, we've decided to add another day to the line up of family friendly events! See our flyer...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pekin, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Pekin, IL
Government
City
Barry, IL
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Halloween#Il Following#Il Communication Junction#The Pekin Public Library#Sun Oct 10#Il We
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Pekin Voice

Pekin Voice

Pekin, IL
86
Followers
292
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pekin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy