Live events Pekin — what’s coming up

(PEKIN, IL) Pekin has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Pekin area:

Church Wiener Roast Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 13895 First St, Pekin, IL

Following Sunday service. Bring a lawn chair, and a side to share with everyone.

Pekin Public Library - Sign and Sing Story Time Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Address: 301 S 4th St, Pekin, IL

Communication Junction is excited to be at the Pekin Public Library for a 30-minute Sign and Sing Story Time all about the Fall We will be singing and signing all about the important people in our...

Church In The Park Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1701 Court St, Pekin, IL

We will hold our church service in the park. This is a great opportunity to invite people to join us. We will need help with setting up. Please see Pastor Barry or Janice if you can help. Please...

Indoor Trunk or Treat Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1011 Veerman St, Pekin, IL

Indoor trunk or treat. Come for an amazing good time. Rain, shine, or zombie apocalypse.

Halloween Extravaganza Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2720 S 14th St, Pekin, IL

IT'S BACK! We're so excited that we're able to host our Halloween Extravaganza! To make up for last year, we've decided to add another day to the line up of family friendly events! See our flyer...