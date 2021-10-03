What’s up Bonney Lake: Local events calendar

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Live events are coming to Bonney Lake.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bonney Lake area:

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 21121 WA-410 E, Bonney Lake, WA

| Sit and Knit, Fri. Oct. 22, 2021, 4:00 – 6:30 pm | Bonney Lake Location | Fee: $15 plus supplies. Level: … Sit and Knit, Fri. October 22, 4:00 – 6:30 pm Read More »

Columbus Day (regional holiday) Buckley, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 11812 Mundy Loss Rd, Buckley, WA

Holiday or observance in: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts...

Abundant Health Sabbaths Wilkeson, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 30811 Quinnon Rd, Wilkeson, WA

Come navigate through 8 activity stations to learn how gain self control and renew your spiritual and physical health!

Orca Recovery Day Planting at South Prairie Creek Preserve Orting, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 13518 Pioneer Way E, Orting, WA

Join us for a restoration planting at South Prairie Creek Preserve. Together, we can take action to help recover our beloved Southern Resident Orca Whales. Please pre-register for location and...

School Board Meeting Buckley, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 240 N A St, Buckley, WA

White River School District is committed to providing a website that is accessible to the widest possible audience, regardless of technology or ability. We are actively working to increase the...