CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bonney Lake, WA

What’s up Bonney Lake: Local events calendar

Bonney Lake Journal
Bonney Lake Journal
 6 days ago

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Live events are coming to Bonney Lake.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bonney Lake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Teme8_0cFqdP0200

Sit and Knit, Fri. October 22, 4:00 – 6:30 pm

Bonney Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 21121 WA-410 E, Bonney Lake, WA

| Sit and Knit, Fri. Oct. 22, 2021, 4:00 – 6:30 pm | Bonney Lake Location | Fee: $15 plus supplies. Level: … Sit and Knit, Fri. October 22, 4:00 – 6:30 pm Read More »

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sYAd5_0cFqdP0200

Columbus Day (regional holiday)

Buckley, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 11812 Mundy Loss Rd, Buckley, WA

Holiday or observance in: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sYYKb_0cFqdP0200

Abundant Health Sabbaths

Wilkeson, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 30811 Quinnon Rd, Wilkeson, WA

Come navigate through 8 activity stations to learn how gain self control and renew your spiritual and physical health!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQmvt_0cFqdP0200

Orca Recovery Day Planting at South Prairie Creek Preserve

Orting, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 13518 Pioneer Way E, Orting, WA

Join us for a restoration planting at South Prairie Creek Preserve. Together, we can take action to help recover our beloved Southern Resident Orca Whales. Please pre-register for location and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJMOp_0cFqdP0200

School Board Meeting

Buckley, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 240 N A St, Buckley, WA

White River School District is committed to providing a website that is accessible to the widest possible audience, regardless of technology or ability. We are actively working to increase the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonney Lake, WA
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
City
Buckley, WA
Bonney Lake, WA
Government
State
Maryland State
State
Idaho State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
City
Orting, WA
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Local
Washington Government
State
Alabama State
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Wa#Sun Oct 10#Southern
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Bonney Lake Journal

Bonney Lake Journal

Bonney Lake, WA
59
Followers
280
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bonney Lake Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy