Events on the Cumberland calendar

The Lost History of Frederick Douglass in Cumberland & Allegany County Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Address: 218 Washington Street, Cumberland, MD 21502

Learn about the unknown history of the visits of Frederick Douglass to Cumberland and Allegany County following the Civil War.

53rd Tri-State College Night Cumberland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 12401 Willowbrook Rd, Cumberland, MD

The Maryland College Application Campaign is sponsoring the 53rd Annual Tri-State College Night event at ACM. Representatives from over 60 colleges, universities, technical schools, and military...

Brewgrass Jam w/ Craig Miller Cumberland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2 Howard St, Cumberland, MD

Brewgrass Jam w/ Craig Miller at Dig Deep Brewery, bring your instrument of choice and come jam. You may also like the following events from Dig Deep Brewing Co

Misfit Mischief Show Cumberland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 49 Baltimore St, Cumberland, MD

The zany, always funny Misfit Players return to the Embassy stage in a brand new, fast-paced improvised comedy show sure to delight all teens and up. Also check out other Comedy Events in Cumberland

After School Program Ridgeley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 3 Miller Ln, Ridgeley, WV

We are excited to say that the after school program is set to kick it into high gear. September 29th starting at 3pm we will have a volunteer meeting and celebration meal, to go over changes and...