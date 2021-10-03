Events on the Cumberland calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

 6 days ago

(CUMBERLAND, MD) Cumberland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cumberland:

The Lost History of Frederick Douglass in Cumberland & Allegany County

Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Address: 218 Washington Street, Cumberland, MD 21502

Learn about the unknown history of the visits of Frederick Douglass to Cumberland and Allegany County following the Civil War.

53rd Tri-State College Night

Cumberland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 12401 Willowbrook Rd, Cumberland, MD

The Maryland College Application Campaign is sponsoring the 53rd Annual Tri-State College Night event at ACM. Representatives from over 60 colleges, universities, technical schools, and military...

Brewgrass Jam w/ Craig Miller

Cumberland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2 Howard St, Cumberland, MD

Brewgrass Jam w/ Craig Miller at Dig Deep Brewery, bring your instrument of choice and come jam. You may also like the following events from Dig Deep Brewing Co

Misfit Mischief Show

Cumberland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 49 Baltimore St, Cumberland, MD

The zany, always funny Misfit Players return to the Embassy stage in a brand new, fast-paced improvised comedy show sure to delight all teens and up. Also check out other Comedy Events in Cumberland

After School Program

Ridgeley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 3 Miller Ln, Ridgeley, WV

We are excited to say that the after school program is set to kick it into high gear. September 29th starting at 3pm we will have a volunteer meeting and celebration meal, to go over changes and...

With Cumberland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

