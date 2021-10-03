CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

Marion events calendar

(MARION, IN) Marion has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marion:

LifeStream Curbside – Marion

Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 503 S Gallatin St, Marion, IN

LifeStream Services, in partnership with the Grant County Senior Center and the Grant County Rescue Mission, will be offering a weekly curbside meal pickup for senior citizens in the Marion area...

Clue: On Stage

Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 509 S Washington St, Marion, IN

Join the CSA Civic Theatre as we kick off the first show of the 2021-22 season, Clue: On Stage! October 7th-10th at the CSA Civic Theatre at 505 S. Washington Street, Marion, IN. It's a dark and...

Mississinewa 1812

Marion, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Jct. CR 600 North & State Road 15, Marion, IN 46952

The largest War of 1812 living history event in the United States! Over 100 merchants, food & drink vendors, and performers!

Community Plunge Experience

Marion, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 441 North Wabash Avenue, Marion, IN 46952

Understand mental health and addictions in a new way and tour Grant County's resources

Angel Tree Registration

Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 359 N Bradner Ave #3385, Marion, IN

The Salvation Army 2021 Angel Tree (Christmas Toy Assistance) Program. Available for children ages 12 and under. Families must bring with them: Parent/guardian's photo ID, Proof of Address...

