Auburn, CA

Auburn calendar: Coming events

Auburn Updates
Auburn Updates
 6 days ago

(AUBURN, CA) Auburn is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Auburn area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tCkOJ_0cFqdMb500

Christmas Art & Craft Faire

Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 1273 High St, Auburn, CA 95603

Enjoy a unique shopping experience Exhibitions of Fine Art - Handcrafted - Speacialty Foods ...see you there !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7AjP_0cFqdMb500

STU ALLEN & MARS HOTEL POSTPONED - STAY TUNED FOR RESCHEDULE

Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 1226 1/2 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA 95603

Grateful Dead magicalness with Stu Allen & Mars Hotel with the magical illumination of Mad Alchemy Liquid Lights & special guest Matt Rainey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qHVdl_0cFqdMb500

Auburn Ukulele Festival

Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 471 Maidu Drive, Auburn, CA 95603

Auburn Ukulele Festival 2021: Concert, Workshops, Community play, Open-Mic, Raffle & FUN!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UyFD8_0cFqdMb500

KNEE DEEP COMEDY SHOWCASE

Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 13395 New Airport Road, #H, Auburn, CA 95602

The very best comedians from Los Angeles and San Francisco. The comedians tonight have been seen on Conan, Netflix, HBO and Comedy Central

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PH6UP_0cFqdMb500

Super Fun Spirit Experience with Psychic Medium Kelly McClure(Nov. 8th)

Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 111 Sacramento Street, #suite a, Auburn, CA 95603

Come out for a fun evening and join the amazingly gifted, authentic, charismatic, colorful, and funny Psychic Medium Kelly McClure.

Auburn Updates

Auburn Updates

Auburn, CA
89
Followers
261
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Auburn Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

