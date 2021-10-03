Auburn calendar: Coming events
(AUBURN, CA) Auburn is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Auburn area:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 1273 High St, Auburn, CA 95603
Enjoy a unique shopping experience Exhibitions of Fine Art - Handcrafted - Speacialty Foods ...see you there !
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM
Address: 1226 1/2 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA 95603
Grateful Dead magicalness with Stu Allen & Mars Hotel with the magical illumination of Mad Alchemy Liquid Lights & special guest Matt Rainey
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM
Address: 471 Maidu Drive, Auburn, CA 95603
Auburn Ukulele Festival 2021: Concert, Workshops, Community play, Open-Mic, Raffle & FUN!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 13395 New Airport Road, #H, Auburn, CA 95602
The very best comedians from Los Angeles and San Francisco. The comedians tonight have been seen on Conan, Netflix, HBO and Comedy Central
Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 07:30 PM
Address: 111 Sacramento Street, #suite a, Auburn, CA 95603
Come out for a fun evening and join the amazingly gifted, authentic, charismatic, colorful, and funny Psychic Medium Kelly McClure.
