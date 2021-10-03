Auburn calendar: Coming events

(AUBURN, CA) Auburn is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Auburn area:

Christmas Art & Craft Faire Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 1273 High St, Auburn, CA 95603

Enjoy a unique shopping experience Exhibitions of Fine Art - Handcrafted - Speacialty Foods ...see you there !

STU ALLEN & MARS HOTEL POSTPONED - STAY TUNED FOR RESCHEDULE Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 1226 1/2 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA 95603

Grateful Dead magicalness with Stu Allen & Mars Hotel with the magical illumination of Mad Alchemy Liquid Lights & special guest Matt Rainey

Auburn Ukulele Festival Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 471 Maidu Drive, Auburn, CA 95603

Auburn Ukulele Festival 2021: Concert, Workshops, Community play, Open-Mic, Raffle & FUN!

KNEE DEEP COMEDY SHOWCASE Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 13395 New Airport Road, #H, Auburn, CA 95602

The very best comedians from Los Angeles and San Francisco. The comedians tonight have been seen on Conan, Netflix, HBO and Comedy Central

Super Fun Spirit Experience with Psychic Medium Kelly McClure(Nov. 8th) Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 111 Sacramento Street, #suite a, Auburn, CA 95603

Come out for a fun evening and join the amazingly gifted, authentic, charismatic, colorful, and funny Psychic Medium Kelly McClure.