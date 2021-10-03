CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Events on the Clovis calendar

 6 days ago

(CLOVIS, NM) Clovis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clovis:

Blithe Spirit, Directed by Anne Beck

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: S Avenue K, Portales, NM

Blithe Spirit Written by Noel Coward Directed by Dr. Anne Beck Maintstage, University Theatre Center (UTC) Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 | 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2021 | 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2021...

Pet Expo Presented by Carpet Tech

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 801 Schepps Blvd, Clovis, NM

Mark your calendars! The Clovis Civic Center, Carpet Tech and the Clovis High Plains Rotary Club is excited to announce our first Pet Expo! Pets (and humans) of all kinds are invited to see all...

Rocktober

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 400 Commerce Way, Clovis, NM

Rock climbing for all levels, snacks & drinks on us, ping pong, corn hole, and a whole lot of community building. Hope to see you there! More details coming soon.

The Amazing Race 2021

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

The Amazing Race 2021 2000 Humphrey Road, Clovis, NM, USA - Who is competing in the Amazing Race?There will be 30 teams… - October 30, 2021

Pamela Shuler Faculty Recital

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1500 S Ave K, Station 16, Portales, NM

Pamela Shuler Faculty Recital Dr. Pamela Shuler, Clarinet Dr. Miles Massicotte, piano Dr. Hristina Blagoeva, flute Monday, October 4, 2021/7PM Buchanan Hall, Music Building (MB) *this event is...

#Calendars#Live Events#Rock Climbing#Sun Oct 10#University Theatre Center#The Clovis Civic Center#Carpet Tech
Clovis News Alert

Clovis News Alert

Clovis, NM
