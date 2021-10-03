Danville calendar: Events coming up

(DANVILLE, IL) Live events are coming to Danville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Danville area:

Mindful Morning Danville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 319 N Vermilion St, Danville, IL

Relax your way into the weekend with meditation and good vibes Saturday mornings at 10:00 a.m. Experience the benefits of learning how to unwind and live in the present.

October - 2021 Danville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 812 N Vermilion St, Danville, IL

361 lots featured in October - 2021 on Sun, Oct 03, 2021 by Judd's Auction Gallery, Inc. in IL, featuring Rare Royal Crown Derby Bowl, 1908 Indian Head $5 Gold Coin and more.

Blind Draw Scotch Doubles Danville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2526 Georgetown Rd, Danville, IL

Scotch Doubles Tournament Captain's Style (Alternating 8 & 9 Ball) Based off 8 Ball Skl Lvl or conversion from other leagues or Fargo Whichever is higher APA Rules, Max Handicap of 11 (High...

Danville Farmers' Market Danville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 15 - October, 2021Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location:3613 North Vermilion Street

Ian Shepherd & Friends Danville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 103 N Vermilion St, Danville, IL

A prolific musician, drummer, Ian Shepherd brings his friends for a great night of music at Vermilion River Beer Company as part of our Halloween Festivities.