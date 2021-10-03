Live events on the horizon in Seguin

(SEGUIN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Seguin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seguin:

Pecan Fest Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: S Austin St, Seguin, TX

Once a year, Seguin breaks out of its shell and throws a big party celebrating the community’s famous nut. The festival is spread out over all of Seguin. You can't separate Seguin from the pecan...

Hats Off to Juan Seguin Pub Crawl Seguin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 201 South Austin Street, Seguin, TX 78155

Celebrate Juan Seguin's 215th birthday with the "Hats Off to Juan Seguin" Pub crawl.

October Cancer Awareness Chamber Luncheon Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 510 E Court St, Seguin, TX

Members $15 with RSVP General Admission and Walk-ins $20 One-Minute Commercials $10 *ONLY FOUR (4) COMMERCIALS AT EACH LUNCHEON* Display Tables $30 (includes one meal)

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with the San Antonio Food Bank Seguin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 313 West Nolte Street, Seguin, TX 78155

Seguin Public Library and the New Braunfels Food Bank present "Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth".

Harry Pottery Party Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 208 S Austin St, Seguin, TX

Harry Pottery Party at You're So Crafty, 208 S. Austin St., Seguin, United States on Sun Oct 03 2021 at 01:00 pm to 03:00 pm