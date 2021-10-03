CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seguin, TX

Live events on the horizon in Seguin

Seguin News Flash
Seguin News Flash
 6 days ago

(SEGUIN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Seguin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seguin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bH8ft_0cFqdJwu00

Pecan Fest

Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: S Austin St, Seguin, TX

Once a year, Seguin breaks out of its shell and throws a big party celebrating the community’s famous nut. The festival is spread out over all of Seguin. You can't separate Seguin from the pecan...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ghbc5_0cFqdJwu00

Hats Off to Juan Seguin Pub Crawl

Seguin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 201 South Austin Street, Seguin, TX 78155

Celebrate Juan Seguin's 215th birthday with the "Hats Off to Juan Seguin" Pub crawl.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ovmgd_0cFqdJwu00

October Cancer Awareness Chamber Luncheon

Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 510 E Court St, Seguin, TX

Members $15 with RSVP General Admission and Walk-ins $20 One-Minute Commercials $10 *ONLY FOUR (4) COMMERCIALS AT EACH LUNCHEON* Display Tables $30 (includes one meal)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sNO3o_0cFqdJwu00

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with the San Antonio Food Bank

Seguin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 313 West Nolte Street, Seguin, TX 78155

Seguin Public Library and the New Braunfels Food Bank present "Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth".

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRVDp_0cFqdJwu00

Harry Pottery Party

Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 208 S Austin St, Seguin, TX

Harry Pottery Party at You're So Crafty, 208 S. Austin St., Seguin, United States on Sun Oct 03 2021 at 01:00 pm to 03:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Seguin, TX
Government
City
Seguin, TX
City
Austin, TX
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Pub Crawl#Walk Ins#Sun Oct 10#Tx Harry Pottery Party#Sun Oct 03 2021
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Seguin News Flash

Seguin News Flash

Seguin, TX
132
Followers
285
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Seguin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy