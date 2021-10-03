CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Hilo events coming soon

Hilo Today
Hilo Today
 6 days ago

(HILO, HI) Hilo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hilo:

SAC's Mochas and Muffins

Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 W Kawili St, Hilo, HI

Aloha Vulcans, Start your morning off right with a warm (or iced) cup of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate along with a nice bakery pastry! Stop by CC Plaza on October 26th, 2021 from 10am-2pm to...

Hilo Farmers Market

Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Corner of Kamehameha Avenue and, Mamo St, Hilo, HI

Season: Year Round Market Hours:Market on Daily, 7AM - 3PM Location:400 Kamehameha Avenue

How to Write a Business Plan

Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1437 Kilauea Ave, Hilo, HI

Would you ever start on a journey not knowing where you were going? You’d need a map or at least a plan on how to get where you want to go. That’s what a Business Plan is for your business. It's...

WHM Fundamentals Workshop

Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Put yourself in the expert hands of a certified WHM Instructor to learn the 3 pillars of the Wim Hof Method: Breathing Technique, Cold Exposure & Commitment. Find out how you can utilize oxygen...

Graduate Thesis/Dissertation Committee Deadline

Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 W Kawili St, Hilo, HI

Aloha Vulcans, Hope you are all ready for this upcoming Fall semester. Best of luck to all students both returning and freshmen from all of SAC. ...

Hilo Today

Hilo Today

Hilo, HI
127
Followers
283
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hilo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

