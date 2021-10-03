CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

What’s up Sherman: Local events calendar

Sherman Dispatch
Sherman Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SHERMAN, TX) Live events are coming to Sherman.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sherman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mNyf_0cFqdHBS00

Evening of Texana

Sherman, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 401 East Taylor Street, Sherman, TX 75090

An evening for adults where Texas people read stories by Texans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pU79r_0cFqdHBS00

Puppy Dreams Grand Opening!

Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Come join us for the 🎊GRAND OPENING🎊 of the newest pet store in Grayson county! We will be serving food and snow cones.... also a chance to win a free puppy! We will have activities for the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIP1z_0cFqdHBS00

Monster Bowling Mash

Sherman, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: Farm to Market Road 1417, Sherman, TX 75090

Calling all monsters! Join us for a spook-tacular bowling event on Saturday, October 23rd. Wear your costume & get in the Halloween spirit!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjnxG_0cFqdHBS00

Worship Planning Meeting

Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 322 W Pecan St, Sherman, TX

Covenant Presbyterian Church Lovingly made by Worship Times, Websites for Ministries Edit Your Website

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVXSb_0cFqdHBS00

Haunted History Tour of Sherman, TX 10.14.21

Sherman, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 North Travis Street, Sherman, TX 75090

Explore Sherman's colorful history and the hauntings that come with it!

