CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parkersburg, WV

Events on the Parkersburg calendar

Parkersburg Voice
Parkersburg Voice
 6 days ago

(PARKERSBURG, WV) Live events are coming to Parkersburg.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parkersburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRbok_0cFqdGIj00

Wood County Alternative Transportation Council

Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 320 Market St, Parkersburg, WV

Wood County Alternative Transportation Council October 4, 2021, 6PM Blennerhassett Hotel Bar Agenda 1. Introductions/Roll Call 2. Approval of Previous Meeting Minutes 3. Election of Chairperson to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TgcLi_0cFqdGIj00

First Sunday Brunch

Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 404 Market St, Parkersburg, WV

First Sunday Brunch at The Cocktail Bar, 404 Market St, Parkersburg, United States on Sun Oct 03 2021 at 11:00 am to 03:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDNSt_0cFqdGIj00

Daryl Mosley

Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2004 Gihon Rd, Parkersburg, WV

An intimate evening with Grand Ole Opry veteran, storyteller, and 2-time Songwriter of the Year Daryl Mosley

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8zgt_0cFqdGIj00

Flu Shot Clinic October 16th

Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2012 Garfield Ave #2, Parkersburg, WV

Patients call the office to schedule your appointment for your Flu Shot on Oct 16, 2021 from 8am-2pm. You may also like the following events from William Tomlinson, MD - Garfield Internal Medicine...

Learn More

The Office Trivia

Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 404 Market St, Parkersburg, WV

Every week, TCB hosts themed trivia. We offer a full dinner menu and a full bar menu. Happy Hour is from 5-6 pm Reservations are recommended...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Mosley
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Parkersburg Voice

Parkersburg Voice

Parkersburg, WV
109
Followers
290
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Parkersburg Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy