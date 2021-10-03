Events on the Parkersburg calendar

(PARKERSBURG, WV) Live events are coming to Parkersburg.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parkersburg:

Wood County Alternative Transportation Council Parkersburg, WV

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 320 Market St, Parkersburg, WV

Wood County Alternative Transportation Council October 4, 2021, 6PM Blennerhassett Hotel Bar Agenda 1. Introductions/Roll Call 2. Approval of Previous Meeting Minutes 3. Election of Chairperson to...

First Sunday Brunch Parkersburg, WV

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 404 Market St, Parkersburg, WV

First Sunday Brunch at The Cocktail Bar, 404 Market St, Parkersburg, United States on Sun Oct 03 2021 at 11:00 am to 03:30 pm

Daryl Mosley Parkersburg, WV

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2004 Gihon Rd, Parkersburg, WV

An intimate evening with Grand Ole Opry veteran, storyteller, and 2-time Songwriter of the Year Daryl Mosley

Flu Shot Clinic October 16th Parkersburg, WV

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2012 Garfield Ave #2, Parkersburg, WV

Patients call the office to schedule your appointment for your Flu Shot on Oct 16, 2021 from 8am-2pm. You may also like the following events from William Tomlinson, MD - Garfield Internal Medicine...

The Office Trivia Parkersburg, WV

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 404 Market St, Parkersburg, WV

Every week, TCB hosts themed trivia. We offer a full dinner menu and a full bar menu. Happy Hour is from 5-6 pm Reservations are recommended...