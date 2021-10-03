Live events coming up in Tupelo

(TUPELO, MS) Tupelo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tupelo:

Ribbon Cutting: JT Window Cleaning Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Come join us for a ribbon cutting presented by First American National Bank

A Night for a Hand Up 2021 Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Address: 375 E Main St, Tupelo, MS

The Tupelo/Lee County Community Foundation (TLCF) is delighted to offer your nonprofit organization an opportunity to participate in our signature event – “A Night for a Hand Up”. This event was...

Art Demonstration with Ellen Langford Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 126 Main St, Tupelo, MS

October 10th | 10AM-2PM Art Demonstration with Ellen Langford Join us on Saturday, October 10th from 10AM-2PM for an art demo featuring Ellen Langford Ellen says, " An artist native to...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:45 PM

Address: 5159 Main St, Tupelo, MS

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 375 E Main St, Tupelo, MS

Canadian high pressure will build into our area over the next few days. This will bring into our area some of the coolest air of the season so far. Some folks will see overnight lows down into the...