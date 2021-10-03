What’s up Granbury: Local events calendar

(GRANBURY, TX) Live events are coming to Granbury.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Granbury:

Hospice Administrative VOLUNTEER Granbury, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1540 Southtown Drive, Granbury, TX 76048

This position is in-office and you will work closely with our Lewisville office staff

DeCordova Dash 5K & Kids Fun Run Granbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 5301 Country Club Dr, Granbury, TX

The DeCordova Dash 5K & Kids Fun Run is on Saturday October 30, 2021. It includes the following events: 5K, Kids Fun Run (8 & Under), and Sleep-In Supporter.

Mike McClure LIVE @ Bob's Off The Square Granbury, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 106 North Lambert Street, Granbury, TX 76048

Straight out of Oklahoma, Mike McClure has nine previous albums, two decades touring and production credits for numerous acts!

North Texas Journey #16 Granbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2875 Camp Crucis Ct, Granbury, TX

The Journey is a spiritual renewal program intended to strengthen the local church through the development of Christian disciples and leaders. The Journey experience is a 72-hour short course in...

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:40 AM

Address: 1151 E US Hwy 377 Suite #110, Granbury, TX

Come to our Medicare Community Meeting. We understand learning about Health Insurance can be intimidating. Don't be overwhelmed! Let us be your heroes to help you get the health plan that is right...