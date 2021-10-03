CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Centro, CA

El Centro calendar: Events coming up

El Centro Bulletin
El Centro Bulletin
 6 days ago

(EL CENTRO, CA) El Centro is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the El Centro area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FnqkN_0cFqdDeY00

FFSCA - WRC Rally Poland 2021

Calexico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 200 E Cole Rd, Calexico, CA

7eme manche du Championnat du Monde des Rallyes FFSCA (Saison 3). Pour vous inscrire au championnat jusqu'au 31 Mai 2021 :FFSCA - WRC Rally Poland, join Facebook today. Join. or ... Details. 7eme...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XFwtr_0cFqdDeY00

IID Board of Directors Meeting

Imperial, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 333 E Barioni Blvd, Imperial, CA

Access live and recorded videos from the IID Board of Directors, click here.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwToi_0cFqdDeY00

Harvest Night Trunk or Treat Carnival and Car Show

El Centro, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 590 W Orange Ave, El Centro, CA

We aren't afraid of the dark! We are penetrating the darkness with the LIGHT of truth! Bring your kids and shine with us! We are planning a carnival with games, a cake walk, jumpers and a hay...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HggeB_0cFqdDeY00

Assisting Individuals in Crisis (Peer Support)

El Centro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 590 West Orange Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243

Certified ICISF Training Program www.icisf.org BROUGHT TO YOU BY: El Centro Police Department & Christ Community Church EC.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29egtu_0cFqdDeY00

Cena Conferencia Matrimonios

Calexico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Cena Conferencia Con El Pastor Joe Rosa, evento al aire libre para todas las parejas!! cooperación $25 dlls. por pareja You may also like the following events from Rey de Reyes Calexico

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Imperial, CA
City
El Centro, CA
City
Calexico, CA
Imperial, CA
Government
Local
California Government
El Centro, CA
Government
Calexico, CA
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffsca#Ec
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
El Centro Bulletin

El Centro Bulletin

El Centro, CA
143
Followers
283
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With El Centro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy