El Centro calendar: Events coming up

(EL CENTRO, CA) El Centro is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the El Centro area:

FFSCA - WRC Rally Poland 2021 Calexico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 200 E Cole Rd, Calexico, CA

7eme manche du Championnat du Monde des Rallyes FFSCA (Saison 3). Pour vous inscrire au championnat jusqu'au 31 Mai 2021 :FFSCA - WRC Rally Poland, join Facebook today. Join. or ... Details. 7eme...

IID Board of Directors Meeting Imperial, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 333 E Barioni Blvd, Imperial, CA

Access live and recorded videos from the IID Board of Directors, click here.

Harvest Night Trunk or Treat Carnival and Car Show El Centro, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 590 W Orange Ave, El Centro, CA

We aren't afraid of the dark! We are penetrating the darkness with the LIGHT of truth! Bring your kids and shine with us! We are planning a carnival with games, a cake walk, jumpers and a hay...

Assisting Individuals in Crisis (Peer Support) El Centro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 590 West Orange Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243

Certified ICISF Training Program www.icisf.org BROUGHT TO YOU BY: El Centro Police Department & Christ Community Church EC.

Cena Conferencia Matrimonios Calexico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Cena Conferencia Con El Pastor Joe Rosa, evento al aire libre para todas las parejas!! cooperación $25 dlls. por pareja You may also like the following events from Rey de Reyes Calexico