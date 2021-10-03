Lenoir events coming soon

(LENOIR, NC) Live events are lining up on the Lenoir calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lenoir area:

73rd Homecoming Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

73rd homecoming Oct. 3rd @ 9:00am. Will be broadcasted via livestream on Facebook. We will keep with tradition and live testimo nies will be given by Bethel Graduates. Todd and Dana Howerton will...

Shaun Carlton's Book Release Gala Lenoir, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 1913 Hickory Boulevard, Lenoir, NC 28645

Join me in celebrating the release of my second book.

VIP Petcare at Petsense Lenoir, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1009 Blowing Rock Blvd., Lenoir, NC 28645

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Art Exhibit 'Variations: Work During the Pandemic' by Thomas Thielemann Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 601 College Ave SW, Lenoir, NC

The Caldwell Arts Council is pleased to announce its next public art exhibition, VARIATIONS: Work During the Pandemic. Featuring the works of Lenoir artist

Celebrate Victory for Lori Curtis Hudson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2822 Pooveys Chapel Church Rd, Hudson, NC

Let's celebrate victory for Lori Curtis as she is cancer free. 6:00 PM we will have hotdog platters for sale 6:30 PM Worship and preaching. ** All proceeds will go to Lori. Let's get together and...