Live events coming up in Hammond

(HAMMOND, LA) Hammond is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hammond:

Fall Fest Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 45050 River Rd, Hammond, LA

The PTO of Hammond Eastside is planning Fall Fest on Saturday, October 9th from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm. Activities include: Carnival Games, Inflatables, RockWall, Face Painting, Silent Auction...

Tangipahoa Parish Fair Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 21544 U.S. Hwy 190, Hammond, LA

Book your stay with us to attend the parish fair that was created in 1888, this is the oldest fair in the State of Louisiana. It features more than just carnival rides. Live music, pie eating...

Bass Wars Beatdown Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Bass Wars at Beatdown Audio in Hammond Louisiana. Permits acquired, blocking the road off, come have fun....

Sober Tailgate - Southeastern vs. McNeese Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 548 Western Ave, Hammond, LA

Sober tailgate in one the lawn of the Pottle Music Building. Come fellowship at our recovery meeting to kick it off. Then we will have food under the tent. This is a recovery positive event for...