Hammond, LA

Live events coming up in Hammond

Hammond Daily
 6 days ago

(HAMMOND, LA) Hammond is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hammond:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Anfwl_0cFqdBt600

70403

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 70403? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Yn1q_0cFqdBt600

Fall Fest

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 45050 River Rd, Hammond, LA

The PTO of Hammond Eastside is planning Fall Fest on Saturday, October 9th from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm. Activities include: Carnival Games, Inflatables, RockWall, Face Painting, Silent Auction...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0viiO3_0cFqdBt600

Tangipahoa Parish Fair

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 21544 U.S. Hwy 190, Hammond, LA

Book your stay with us to attend the parish fair that was created in 1888, this is the oldest fair in the State of Louisiana. It features more than just carnival rides. Live music, pie eating...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OldkT_0cFqdBt600

Bass Wars Beatdown

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Bass Wars at Beatdown Audio in Hammond Louisiana. Permits acquired, blocking the road off, come have fun....

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Zasx_0cFqdBt600

Sober Tailgate - Southeastern vs. McNeese

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 548 Western Ave, Hammond, LA

Sober tailgate in one the lawn of the Pottle Music Building. Come fellowship at our recovery meeting to kick it off. Then we will have food under the tent. This is a recovery positive event for...

ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Hammond, LA
ABOUT

With Hammond Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

