Eureka, CA

Eureka events coming soon

Eureka Journal
 6 days ago

(EUREKA, CA) Eureka is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eureka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39o6Ql_0cFqdA0N00

2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's - Humboldt County, CA

Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Join us for 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's - Humboldt County, CA on 10/09/2021. Register today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28rUcU_0cFqdA0N00

FABS/SAIL with Beth & Lois

Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:10 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:10 PM

Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) Flexibility Aerobic Balance Strength (FABS)\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFEu3_0cFqdA0N00

Halloween Weekend 2-Day Pass

Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:59 AM

Discounted 2-Day Pass to both Halloween weekend events at Forever Found Humboldt, Halloween Circus of Freaks and Oddities featuring headliner Minnesota on 10/29 and Haunted Forest Featuring...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTCW0_0cFqdA0N00

Henderson Center Farmers Market

Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: Henderson St &, F St, Eureka, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 3 - October, 2021Thursdays, 10am - 1pm Location:F Street and Henderson Streets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MX2hn_0cFqdA0N00

Samoa Street Car Take Over

Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Eureka, CA

The Samoa Street Car Take Over is Saturday and Sunday, October 2nd & 3rd at Samoa Dragstrip, New Navy Base Road.

