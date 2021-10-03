Orangeburg events coming soon

(ORANGEBURG, SC) Live events are coming to Orangeburg.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orangeburg:

Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project Film Screening Orangeburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Colors of Film Public Screening of RECORDER: THE MARION STOKES PROJECT About this Event Recorder: The Mario Stokes Project tells the story of Marion Stokes who secretly recorded television 24...

SC Breakfast Club @ Orangeburg Municipal Airport Orangeburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1811 Airport Rd, Orangeburg, SC

Every other Sunday since 1938, pilots and aviation enthusiasts meet for breakfast in South Carolina airports. There are no dues or meeting requirements. Fly in or drive to the airport, belly up...

Orangeburg Rivers Bridge Ramble - Orangeburg, SC 2021 Orangeburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 649 Riverside Dr, Orangeburg, SC

THE ORANGEBURG RIVERS BRIDGE RAMBLE IS BACK AND WE CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YOU! Starting at 9:00 am the ride winds through the country roads of Orangeburg and Bamberg Counties. A fairly flat ride with...

Bluebird Rocks! The Halloween Jam Orangeburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1141 Russell St, Orangeburg, SC

Come jam with the Jam Band as we perform some of music's scariest songs. Wear your costumes to be eligible to win $500 for the best costume!

Cake Decorating: a four-week course Orangeburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 649 Riverside Dr, Orangeburg, SC

• What: Cake Decorating: a four-week course • Where: Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center, 649 Riverside Dr., Orangeburg, S.C., 29115 • When: Wednesdays, October 6, 13, 20, 27 – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m...